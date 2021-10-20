Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan’s fiance Saajz says ‘she has all the qualities of a winner’

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Afsana Khan was recently scolded by host Salman Khan for using foul language and harming herself in the show. Now, Afsana’s fiance, Saajz (Sajan Sharma), who is a Punjabi singer has come out in her defence.

Speaking to ETimes, he said, “Afsana is strong and has a clean heart. She is finding it difficult to adjust with others and is facing issues inside the house because she doesn’t understand politics. Isliye personality mein thoda change lag raha hai. Jitne bade celebs hain ghar mein unko pata hona chahiye ki ek sensitive insaan ko kaise handle karna chahiye. I agree that she may have said a few things, which were not right and was aggressive but she stood for herself. Of course, Afsana needs to exercise control over her behavior par unka gussa saara ek hi point par hai. Woh akeli padd gayi hain ghar mein.”

Saajz was all praise for the way Salman Khan guided her to the right path. He said, “Salman sir is our senior and hum unki kisi bhi baat ka bura nahi maan sakte. Hamaare star guru log hamein gaali bhi de ya samjhaaye toh hum uska bura maan hi nahi sakte. I have seen people being pulled up by Salman sir in previous editions of the reality show aur unki life bann gayi hai. So, I won’t feel bad even if he pulls up Afsana in the next episode as well.” However, Saajz said he felt bad as no one spoke about how Shamita Shetty and Vishal Kotian nasty things to Afsana.

He further added, “It’s a game and this is just a phase. Afsana has all the qualities of a winner and just needs a push. Salman sir has also encouraged her and I am sure that she has taken a cue from the weekend episode and will play well.”