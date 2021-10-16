Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan trends on Twitter after a nasty fight with Akasa Singh & Shamita Shetty

Bigg Boss season 15 started with a bang and there have already been major fights in the house. The contestants are seen wearing their heart on the sleeves. In the recent episode of the show, it was seen that Afsana Khan and Shamita Shetty were at loggerheads as the former hurled abuses as well as body shamed her. Post the fight, Afsana Khan is trending on social media.

As per the previous episode, it was seen that in order to not let the contestants collect the map blocks, Afsana Khan kicked Akasa Singh and kept pulling her clothes. While running to collect the map blocks, Afsana happened to unbutton Akasa Singh's shirt. Akasa said, "Meri poori shirt khul gayi camera ke saamne.". Shamita Shetty got angry at Afsana and asked her to go away. Shamita said, "Chal nikal nikal". In response, Afsana called Shamita "badtameez aurat" (Disrespectful woman). Afsana further said that two buttons of her shirt were already opened, two more got opened, so what? This led to major fight between Shamita Shetty and Afsana Khan.

Twitterati have already taken sides in the whole situation. Here are few comments:

“Shamita in #BBOTT - Karan I honestly did not know who is #DivyaAgarwal and I didn't even heard the name of her show Few days later, #DivyaAgarwal lifts the trophy of #BBOTT On your face beech ;-) And now #AfsanaKhan saying she doesn't know Shamita lolll, now you how it feels?”

“#AfsanaKhan Aise kisi person ko Target kro jo soft ho. Jay ne Shamita se kaha Ab tu isko Target kr. Why. Becouse As a Audience #AfsanaKhan ko Pata Nahi chalta Gusse Me Wo Kaha Se Kaha Tak chali jati Hai. Atleast #AfsanaKhan sabki tarah fake to Nahi Hai..”

“Who is #AfsanaKhan? I did not know about her n she has audacity to ask #ShamitaShetty that who is she!! At least I knew #Shamita but I did not know gutter mouth Afsana #ShamitaIsTheBoss #BiggBoss15”

“Has anyone thought how easy it would have been for #ShamitaShetty to say some really mean things about #AfsanaKhan during the fight? But she did not. That speaks a thousand words about her as a person and a contestant. Support Shamita to win #BB15 @BiggBoss”

“Please throw her out of the show as she always says she don't need it .. she is not there to win .. also she is the most irritating contestant of bb #AfsanaKhan”

