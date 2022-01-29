Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan visits Devoleena Bhattacharjee in the hospital ahead of the grand finale

It is just hours left for the Bigg Boss 15 grand finale and the preparations for the same are going on in full swing. While six contestants have made it to the grand finale – Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhatt, Rashami Desai and Pratik Sehajpal, speculations are ride about who will win the show. Interestingly, the former contestants of Bigg Boss 15 will also be seen making an appearance during the grand finale. Amid this, Afsana Khan made the headlines as she paid a visit to Devoleena Bhattacharjee in the hospital.

For the uninitiated, Devoleena was hospitalised this week as she had undergone a surgery for an injury that she had sustained during a task in Bigg Boss 15. The actress had informed about the same during a live session on social media. And while Devoleena is recovering in the hospital Afsana was seen meeting her there. The two even clicked a picture in the hospital as Devoleena showered love on Afsana for paying a visit. Sharing pics with the actress on social media, Afsana had sent recovery wishes and wrote, “Get well soon meri jaan siso @devoleena”.

Take a look at Afsana Khan’s post:



To note, Devoleena was recently eliminated from the Bigg Boss 15 ahead of the finale week along with Abhijeet Bhichukale. It was a tough fight between Devoleena, Abhijeet and Rashami Desai. While the two were eliminated on the basis of audience votes, it was Rashami who managed to win the ticket to the finale week.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee to undergo surgery for her injury on show; Says ‘My health is serious’