Bigg Boss 15: After Raqesh Bapat, now Shamita Shetty out of the house due to THIS reason?

Bigg Boss 15 has been taking new twists and turns with each passing day. Viewers have been hooked on the show due to recent developments. Fans were left shocked when Raqesh Bapat had to leave the house due to some medical emergency. After him, Afsana Khan too has been evicted from the show. Fans were not over this shock yet that there is yet another shocking piece of news. Reportedly, even Shamita Shetty is out of the house now owing to medical reasons.

Yes! You heard that right. According to reports in Times Of India, Shamita Shetty left the Bigg Boss 15 last night due to medical reasons. She was taken out of the house owing to her health issues. Shamita is expected to return soon to the show. There have been many exists from the BB15 house in the past one and a half weeks. Talking about Afsana Khan, she was evicted from BB15 after she tried to harm herself with a knife during a fight with Shamita Shetty and Rajiv. Afsana actually made some derogatory comments against them that led to this major fight.

For the uninitiated, Raqesh who entered Bigg Boss 15, suffered pain on November 8 and he was taken out of the Bigg Boss house on November 9 located in Filmcity, Mumbai. Raqesh is at a hospital in Mumbai. Let's wait and watch what happens to Shamita and till when will fans have to wait to see her back in the show.

