Bigg Boss 15: After Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla, Pankit & Prachi Thakker to enter the show to save marriage

Bigg Boss 14, which was hosted by , became the talk of the town for several reasons. While the popular reality show grabbed attention for its great ensemble of contestants, it also made heads turn after Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla revealed their reason for entering BB14. The couple had stated that they had entered the show to give their marriage another chance and did succeed in that. And while the makers are all set to come with the fifteenth season of Bigg Boss, it is reported another telly couple is planning to follow Rubina and Abhinav’s footsteps.

We are talking about Pankit Thakker & Prachi Thakker. According to media reports, the couple’s marriage is going through a rocky path and while they did go to counsellors, it went in vain. He also mentioned that he is even planning to file for a divorce post the pandemic. Talking about participating in Bigg Boss 15, Pankit told SpotboyE, “After watching Rubina and Abhinav, who beautifully saved their marriage, after featuring in Salman Khan's show, I also want to try giving the final chance to my marriage. I hope Praachi doesn't mind doing the show. We went to notable counselors around but it couldn't help us out. We tried almost every possible way to save our marriage. But we found peace and happiness after living separately”.

The Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha actor also emphasised that he and his wife have been living separately for over five years. "I am waiting for the pandemic to end so that I can file for divorce. We have been living separately since 2015 and now both of us find ourselves at a better place and in a happy state in life. We still respect each other and things are very clear between us. We have mutually decided to stay responsible towards our son. And I am fine with him staying with his mother. I lost my mom when I was quite young and I understand how important a mom is in a kid's life. We are filing our divorce with mutual consent,” Pankit added.

