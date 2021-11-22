Bigg Boss 15: After ugly fight between Karan Kundrra & Pratik Sehajpal, Bharti Singh and Haarsh leave the show

Last Weekend ka Vaar episode involved lots of actions and drama. The contestants were seen fighting among themselves even in front of the guests. The last weekend was graced by the comedian couple Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa as they came inside the house to make them play some interesting games and for promoting their upcoming game show. But games lead to an abusive fight between Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal. Being unable to control their aggressive behaviour, the couple left the BB house without promoting.

Pratik Sehajpal was asked to name the contestant who should walk out of the house right now, and he took Karan Kundrra's name. Pratik stated that he uses physical force and gets very aggressive. He suddenly gets very aggressive and gets back to being normal the very next minute, which isn't natural. Karan said that he came to ask Pratik if he hurt his hand. Pratik asked him to keep quiet and this led to a major fight between the two.

Karan Kundrra tells Pratik Sehajpal, "Teri na itni hai nahi ki tu karan kundrra ko nikale yahan se". Pratik Sehajpal warns Karan to mind his language. Karan challenged him to talk one on one as he is right in front of him. He also tells him, "You are nothing but frustrated in life."

Nishant Bhat intervenes and tries to stop the fight by pacifying both of them but Karan takes his hand away. Pratik gets angry and asks Karan to not push him or his friend. Karan asks if Nishant is his mother that he's getting all worked up. This intensifies the fight and Karan says he's the same here and out too.

Karan Kundrra further tells Pratik Sehajpal, "Teri game badi fail hai.' He says that Pratik says a lot behind his back and now that he is in front of him, why isn't he doing anything to him. Karan respectively kept abusing Pratik. He touches Pratik's cheek and says, 'I am right here and will be the same outside too. If you are a man then come.' Pratik asks him to behave respectfully, and Karan says back, "You will teach me how to behave?"

Bharti Singh and Haarsh, who were watching the fight, tried to stop them but failed. At last, they both leave the house without promoting their game show.

Shamita Shetty and Rajiv Adatia felt very bad after the guests walked out and tried to explain that this has become a pattern now.

Karan Kundrra tells Tejasswi Prakash that Pratik Sehajpal instigates him. He says, "After a point, I lose my mind.”



