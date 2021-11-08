Bigg Boss 15: Akasa Singh & Miesha Iyer evicted, was their elimination fair according to you? VOTE

Bigg Boss 15 is among the most popular shows on television screens. In the previous week, the contestants celebrated Diwali week, in which surprise announcements were made every day till Diwali. On Monday the contestants got a shock with the sudden elimination of the singer Akasa Singh. As it was Diwali weekend, the contestants had not expected any elimination for the weekend, but there was a surprise elimination of Miesha Iyer. Her elimination deeply affected Ieshaan Sehgaal and Jay Bhanushali.

On close observation of the actress Miesha Iyer in the show, she was always in the limelight. She became popular in the show with her getting committed to Ieshaan Sehgaal within the first few days of the show. They are often seen hugging and kissing each other, which was even called by the host Salman Khan. She was also highlighted when she became emotional when her shoes were destroyed in a task as Shamita gave her one of hers. Miesha also called out Tejasswi Prakash during the captaincy task, for her fake tears and acting for getting gift from home.

Akasa Singh wasn’t seen a lot in the show. She shared a great bond with Karan Kundrra in the show and was seen acting cupid between him and Tejasswi Prakash. She was also seen spending time with contestant Pratik Sehajpal. It seemed that there was budding romance between the two contestants.

We have conducted a poll to know your view about the elimination of the two contestants.

