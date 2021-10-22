Bigg Boss 15: Akasa Singh’s parents on her proximity with Pratik Sehajpal: Their friendship is real & genuine

Bigg Boss 15 has been all about endless fights and controversies since the first day itself. While the contestants have been seen locking horns every now and then, there are some bonds in the house which are have also made it to the headlines. Among these, Akasa Singh and Pratik Sehajpal’s growing proximity has also got the tongues wagging. And while a lot is being said about their new found friendship, Akasa’s parents are of the opinion that their rumoured couple’s equation is genuine.

Talking about the same, Akasa’s parents stated that her friendship with Pratik is not like that of Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer. “Even if Pratik Sehajpal was not in a game, Akasa would have played her own game. She is not one of those people who use someone as a ladder to move ahead in the game. I understand everyone else has also befriended Akasa but what I’ve understood about Pratik is that he gives importance to his friends and friendship. He is a genuine person. I find both of them very sweet kids Pratik and Akasa. They have bonded well. She is not fake and their friendship is real and genuine,” her mother was quoted saying to TOI.

On the other hand, her father stated that Akasa is mature enough to make her decisions. He said, “Akasa knows her limits and their friendship is pure and genuine. Their friendship and bond is not like Ieshaan and Miesha. Akasa is not a kid and we are no one to decide who she wants to be friends with or who she likes. She can make her own decision. We are her parents but the decision making is with her. And if she likes someone and wants to be friends with somebody it is her choice. Akasa is a very good child. She has never made us feel insulted or has done anything which has embarrassed us. This is the best quality about her”.