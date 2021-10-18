Bigg Boss 15: Akka Anna Shamita Shetty & Vishal Kotian scrutinize each gharwasi for their loyalty

Bigg Boss 15 has become a place full of entertainment and drama, that people love to watch. With the entry of Vishal Kotian in the BB house and becoming one of the gharwasis, Team Shamita has become very strong. In the recent promo of the show, it was seen that Shamita Shetty and Vishal Kotian are seen discussing whom to support.

Vishal was seen asking Shamita who will she support, so she takes Nishant Bhat's name. She says that she cannot trust Pratik as he will turn against anyone when the time comes. She added, “Pratik plays selfish game, I don’t want to move ahead by trampling on my friends.” Vishal says that Pratik and Jay will definitely go against them, but Karan Kundrra wouldn't.

See promo here-

In the recent episodes, Vishal Kotian, Tejjaswi Prakash, and Jay Bhanushali have become the new ghawasis. Vishal Kotian was seen talking to Shamita to make her team stronger by adding him to the house. The actress was the 'sanchak' of the game and made Vishal’s team win. On the weekend episode, Vishal and Shamita also hosted a talk show named The Akka Anna Talk Show, where they called the contestants and asked them entertaining questions. They were also seen pulling the leg of the contestants. Shamita Shetty has formed a strong bond in the house with Vishal Kotian, who is now her support in the show.



