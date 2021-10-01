Bigg Boss 15: All you need to about Salman Khan’s upcoming reality show

From tomorrow the controversial show Bigg Boss 15 will be starting. The grand premier will be on Saturday. The show has been winning hearts since its first season. If you are being a regular watcher of Bigg Boss, you must be aware that many celebrities have hosted different seasons of Bigg Boss. Though for the last few seasons, the host has remained the same and he is one of the biggest superstars of Bollywood, . And for the 15th season installment also, the actor is back to woo the audience with his talent.

During a press conference, Salman Khan revealed that Bigg Boss has increased the challenges and this time, the contestants will only get a survival kit. As reported that in Filmibeat, the actor had revealed that Bigg Boss will be seen scolding the contestants, teaching them a lesson and giving them punishments. Looks like, the show is in full mood to trouble the contestants of Season 15. In the promo, we have also heard of Rekha‘s voice. The rumoured contestants names are also coming up but still final list is yet to come.

However, ahead of the show, here are things that you should know about the show:

Bigg Boss 15 grand premiere:

According to India Today, the show will start at 10:30 pm from Monday to Friday. The theme of season 15 is Stay Connected, and there are six boys and seven girls participating. They all will enter as a pair while one contestant will enter alone. The contestants have to work on making bonds with their connections to survive in the game.

Bigg Boss 15 house:

This season the house consists of a patio, kitchen, living room, bathroom, dining table and a unique room called Stay Connected Room.

Entry in the house:

As revealed by Salman Khan, the contestants have to cross a jungle before entering the house. He quoted it as “There’s danger in the forest, watch out for fight after fight”. He also mentioned that “You all will laugh a lot as contestants will have a tough time this season.”

Twist and turns:

According to the reports, the contestants will be split into teams. According to a recent tweet by Colors TV, former Bigg Boss winners Rubina Dilaik, Shweta Tiwari, and Gauahar Khan are expected to enter the house and will form their own tribes.

Duration:

As mentioned in The Times of India, Bigg Boss 15 is likely to continue for 5 months. The makers are planning to cash in on viewership.

