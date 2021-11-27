Bigg Boss 15: Angry Salman Khan stops Tejasswi Prakash, scolds all housemates for fake behaviour; Watch

Bigg Boss 15 has now become one of the most-watched reality shows on Indian television. Needless to say, the interesting pattern of the show always manages to keep the audiences glued to their TV screens. Now, as the show proceeds towards the finale, the competition has become more tense. Amid this, the addition of former Bigg Boss contestants in the game show has taken the entertainment level a notch higher.

Speaking of which, the latest promo of Bigg Boss 15 has given us a glimpse of the gripping twists that may occur in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. It seems that host Salman Khan is unhappy with the performance of housemates. In the clip, when Devoleena Bhattacharjee claims that the new housemates are showing their fake personalities, Tejasswi Prakash cuts her midway to assert that no one is that big of an actor to keep showcasing their fake persona.

This leaves Salman Khan furious, he stops Tejasswi Prakash and claims that everyone in the house appears ‘false’ to the outside world. He angrily adds that no one in the house stands a chance to win the show. This leaves everyone in a stressful situation. Meanwhile, the fight between Shamita Shetty and Devoleena Bhattacharjee also turns out to be one of the highlights of the promo clip.

Watch it below:

So guys here's the latest promo of tomorrow's Weekend Ka Vaar. It seems quite interesting and powerful. Excited!!#KaranKundrra #BiggBoss15 pic.twitter.com/InVA7rYptH — Avinash (@Avinashxtweets) November 26, 2021

The clip ends by giving fans a hint about the boatloads of surprises in store for the viewers. The famous Roadies gangster Neha Dhupia will soon visit the Bigg Boss 15 house for the first time. Apparently, Dhupia is invited to rattle the housemates with her provoking questions. Meanwhile, the house will also pay tribute to Suniel Shetty when the veteran’s son Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria will reach the house to promote their upcoming film Tadap. Stay tuned for more updates about Bigg Boss 15.

ALSO READ| From Contestants to Finale Date, 5 things internet wants to know about Bigg Boss 15