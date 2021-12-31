Bigg Boss 15: Anu Malik, Palak Tiwari, Waluscha De Sousa to grace the show on New Year special

From Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa's fun banter to 'Bijlee Bijlee' fame Palak Tiwari teaching superstar Salman Khan her dance moves, 'Bigg Boss 15' will see New Year celebrations with a flurry of performances and games.

Salman will be sharing the stage and celebrating the New Year with special guests, including actress Waluscha De Sousa, Palak Tiwari, Anu Malik, Sheykhar Ravjiani, Siddharth Nigam and Jannat Zubair.

During the New Year special 'Weekend Ka Vaar', Bharti and Haarsh will play some interesting games with the housemates. They ask the female contestants to impress Abhijit Bichukale after which Devoleena, Tejasswi and Shamita try to woo him.

Meanwhile, actress Waluscha De Sousa too entertains everyone with her performance on the song ‘Bollywood Wala Dance'. Later, Anu Malik and Sheykhar Ravjiani perform some of their popular songs.

Siddharth Nigam and Jannat Zubair also have some fun moments with Salman as they tell him about the ongoing social media trends.

'Bigg Boss 15' airs on Colors.

