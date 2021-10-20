Bigg Boss 15: Anusha Dandekar talks about wild card entry: I don't need to be in the house to prove anything

There have been speculations about the actress and former girlfriend of Karan Kundrra, Anusha Dandekar entering Bigg Boss 15. The buzz became high when Karan gained popularity in the show and showed interest in contestant Tejasswi Prakash. Karan's closeness to Tejasswi Prakash also led to reports that Anusha would be making a wild card entry, adding a new element to the show. However, in her latest post, Anusha has dismissed the reports and has requested people to stop the speculations.

Addressing the rumours, Anusha Dandekar shared a photo of herself and said she is trying to live her “best life”. She captioned, “So again this is my life, my happy place. And for the love of God please stop this nonsense about me going on Bigg Boss to fill some page in an article, to stir up some more drama, which I'm not even a part of. I told you my truth, every quote or picture I post now is not about my past, it's about my growth. This is about me. Stop undermining my achievements as a self-made woman. I am the boss of my own life, I don't need to be in any house to prove it. So sleep easy the people that are so unhealthily obsessed with it. Thank you to all of you, who just let me live and spread happiness.”

Anusha Dandekar talked about the things she is grateful for, including her brand Brown Skin Beauty and the reality show MTV Supermodel Of The Year. Speaking about her support system, Anusha said, “I have some of the best friends in life, with who I can share all my experiences, with no judgement...I have the most amazing family, no matter what we go through, we always grow through.”

Anusha Dandekar also wrote, “This is my life, my home is where I am happy.” Despite the clarification, when a follower asked her if she would appear on the show, Anusha replied irritably, “Jesus.”



