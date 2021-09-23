Bigg Boss 15: Apart from Pratik Sehajpal, these TWO contestants from BB OTT to enter the house

After the success of the 14 seasons, Bigg Boss is all set to return with its 15th season next month and it is already creating a lot of buzz. Yes! Bigg Boss 15 is going on air on October 2 with as its host and the audience can’t keep calm about it. Interestingly, the popular reality show is coming with a new theme in the new season and it has added on to the audience’s excitement. In fact, makers have been unveiling promos of the show which has also been grabbing a lot of attention.

Interestingly, while the countdown for Bigg Boss 15 grand premiere has begun, there have been speculations about who will be participating in Salman Khan’s show. Several names have been rumoured to be a part of the new season of Bigg Boss so far. But the wait is finally over now. In a recently held press conference, it was revealed that apart from Pratik Sehajpal, two more contestants from Bigg OTT will be seen making their way in Bigg Boss 15. We are talking about Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat. To note, Pratik had won his ticket to Bigg Boss 15 during the grand finale of BB OTT. Apart from this, Donal Bisht and Umar Riaz will also be seen in Bigg Boss 15 as contestants. Talking about entering the show, Donal stated that she is excited to be a part of the show and she will behave with everyone just the way they will behave with her.

Check out Bigg Boss 15 launch video here:

On the other hand, Umar Riaz, who happens to be Asim Riaz’s brother, stated that he has been a big fan of the show and that he is excited to be a part of Bigg Boss 15. He also warned the contestants that he is going to be ‘bawaal’ in the house. Clearly, Bigg Boss 15 will be coming up with some high voltage drama. Are you excited about BB15? Let us know in the comment section below.