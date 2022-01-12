Bigg Boss 15: Asim Riaz breaks silence over brother Umar Riaz's eviction, calls it ‘unfair’

Recently, Bigg Boss 15 house saw a shocking eviction on Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan. Umar Riaz was evicted from the house after a massive fight with Pratik Sehajpal. Now in a recent interaction with the media, the former BB contestant Asim Riaz opened up about his brother's eviction from the show calling it absolutely unfair.

According to a report in ETimes, Asim told the media, "Obviously the eviction was unfair because this is not the first time that someone has pushed someone in this season. But they were retained in the season and Umar was asked to leave the show. In this season, there were other contestants also as I said earlier, but as Umar was the strongest he was evicted.”

Asim further said that if the makers really wanted to be fair, then they should’ve taken an action when Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal and others too got violent. Azim believes that Umar was strong and a threat to other contestants. “He was loved by everyone outside. Karan Kundrra had pushed Pratik and there were other incidents also but then no action was taken at that point of time. This time Umar was asked to leave, if they really wanted to be fair they should have taken the decision at that time also but they didn’t," added Asim.

After Umar’s eviction, his father Riaz Ahmed Chaudhury also took to his Twitter handle and mentioned a bunch of incidents and opined that Bigg Boss 15 makers have been unfair to his son for a long time.