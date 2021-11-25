Bigg Boss 15: Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa to announce the elimination through an interesting task

The recent episodes of Bigg Boss 15 have brought a lot of new surprises for the contestants. With the declaration of the top 5 contestants of the season, now one by one contestants are getting eliminated from the bottom half. In the recent promo of the show, it is seen that Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa will be seen giving a task to contestants which will be determining the elimination of one contestant.

In the promo of the show, it is seen that Haarsh Limbachiyaaa and Bharti Singh will host a live game show. It is seen that the contestants will be getting a shock as there will be the announcement of elimination in today’s episode. The contestants are seen getting worried about who will be eliminated.

The caption read, “@bharti.laughterqueen aur @haarshlimbachiyaa30 task dwara karenge ek aur shocking elimination, kya aap hai taiyaar? Tell us in the comments. Dekhiye #BiggBoss15 aaj raat 10:30 pm sirf colors par. Catch it before TV only on @vootselect.”

See promo here:

In the previous episode, Simba Nagpal was eliminated from the show. There will also be a few new entries in the show, which include Rakhi Sawant, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. There are also reports about Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh entering the house along with her as he will be making his presence ever. Rakhi had also shared that he is doing it especially for her as people did not believe that she was married.



