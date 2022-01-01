Bigg Boss 15: Bharti Singh teaches Tejasswi Prakash Punjabi to impress Karan Kundrra’s mother

The new year special episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 was packed with a lot of entertainment. The episode was graced by many celebrities, who performed on the show. The upcoming episode of the first day of 2022 will also be quite an interesting one for the contestants as comedian Bharti Singh will be entering the house and entertaining everyone.

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15, people will see Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa step inside the house to tickle the funny bones of the housemates. It will be seen that Bharti will be giving Punjabi language classes to Tejasswi Prakash.

Keeping Karan Kundrra and her closeness in light, Bharti teaches Tejasswi how to ask about what is to be made for breakfast from a Punjabi mother-in-law. While she tries to repeat whatever Bharti says, Karan is unable to control his laughter.

Tejasswi quotes, “Mummyji sabere nashte vich ki banawan.” Karan, who sits at the back says, “Mummy ji ne kehna hai beta jo marzi wo bana bas poha na bana (Cook whatever you like but not poha),” poking fun at Tejasswi’s not so tasty poha recipe.

Though the episode seems to be more about celebrations, the contestants are also going to get some bashing from Salman Khan. Shamita Shetty will get reprimanded by the host for raising her voice.

The New Year special episode was full of entertainment with stellar performance by Salman Khan, Shekhar Ravjiani, Anu Malik and other. Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak was also seen shaking a leg with the host on her hit song Bijlee Bijlee.



