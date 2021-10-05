Bigg Boss 15: Bigg Boss 15: Netizens slam Jay Bhanushali for height shaming Pratik Sehajpal on the show

Bigg Boss 15 has begun on 2nd October and the contestants are already seen creating controversies and having fights among themselves. With intense drama and action from the start of the show, it seems like the season is going to be an interesting one. The concept of jungle house versus the main house has created a lot of differences between the contestants. The Bigg Boss OTT fame contestant, Pratik Sehajpal is seen creating a lot of ruckus in the house with his arguments with Jay Bhanushali and Umar Riaz.

It is seen in the promos that Jay and Pratik engage in a fight, and in anger, Jay calls him, “dedh futiya”, which means a person with short height. The netizens are disappointed with Jay Bhanushali as he has height shamed Pratik Sehajpal. Numerous people have come out in the support of Pratik on Twitter, as they are shocked to see another side of Jay. They did not expect such behaviour from Jay as he is a senior personality on the show.

#JayBhanushali gets offended with age-shaming but at the same time height-shames @realsehajpal what ethos! waah #BB15

#JayBhanushali gets offended with age-shaming but at the same time height-shames @realsehajpal what ethos! waah #BB15 — Akassh Ashok Gupta (@peepoye_) October 4, 2021

Irony! @BeingSalmanKhan is same height as @realsehajpal (minus Salman’s High Heels lol). Serves Salman right for giving “special treatment“ to @ColorsTVgolden boy #JayBhanushali Oooh this is hilarious Rolling on the floor laughing #BB15 #BiggBoss15

Did #JayBhanushali just height shame #PratikSehajpal What world are we in. What century are we in. Speaks volumes of your character Mr. Bhanushali. You’re only doing a favor on Pratik and loosing the 2-3 fans you’ve got. #BiggBoss15

Did #JayBhanushali just height shame #PratikSehajpal What world are we in. What century are we in. Speaks volumes of your character Mr. Bhanushali. You’re only doing a favor on Pratik and loosing the 2-3 fans you’ve got. #BiggBoss15 — Rtweets (@magicaldiarie) October 4, 2021

#JayBhanushali height-shamed #PratikSehajpal! I think he forgot some legends like #SachinTendulkar and #Kalam Shahab! #BB15 that was quite shameful of @imjaybhanushali! Dear @VijMahhi, just curious, does he height-shame you as well?

Netizens said that Pratik’s height is 5”7 – 5”9, whereas Aamir, Sachin, and Mahi’s height is 4”9 – 5’’1, then how is Jay height-shaming him?