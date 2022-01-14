Bigg Boss 15: Bipasha Basu supports 'favorite' Pratik Sehajpal; Says 'He has real personality'

Bollywood star Bipasha Basu is a massive fan of reality shows and has been watching Bigg Boss closely. The actress is also following the present season of the show and also has a favourite for whom she is rooting. She recently took to social media to extend her support to her favourite contestant, Pratik Sehajpal and she feels he is portraying his real self.

She took to her Insta story and shared that Pratik is her most favourite and he is interesting to watch, instead of watching really boring tracks and overhyped people of the show.

Bipasha took to her social media account and wrote some appreciative words for Pratik Sehajpal. She wrote, "The best and my most favourite contestant of #biggboss15 Pratik Sehajpal. Really interesting to watch. Instead of the really boring tracks and overhyped ppl on this show. It's a reality show where you have to show your real personality... not acting prowess. So hoping all choose the correct and deserving winner."

The Jism actress seems to have taken a dig at the makers for showing Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's love story, about which a lot of viewers are complaining.

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Pratik Sehajpal has come a long way in the show and has been receiving the love of the audience. The reality star has shown a great amount of improvement and dedication in the show and has become one of the strongest contenders to lift the BB15 trophy. Pratik, who was very aggressive at the start, has matured a lot during his stay. He has always adhered to host Salman Khan's suggestions and scolding.



