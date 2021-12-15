Bigg Boss 15: Chaos in the house after contestants start stealing things in the Ticket to Final task

As the finale of the show Bigg Boss 15 nears, all the contestants are seen getting into a tiff. Ticket to Finale contenders are seen doing their best to steal the products from the house. Other contestants have to keep an eye on them and will be seen getting into a fight over the stealing. In the promo, Shamita is seen getting angry at Devoleena for breaking the rules, but she denies it.

As per the latest promo of the upcoming episode, the contestants including Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Devoleena, and Rashami Desai are seen trying to steal items on displays. Seeing them steal, Rakhi Sawant asks them to return the items but Rashami Desai denies stealing anything. Rakhi’s husband loses his temper as he shouts, “I can also steal”. Then all the housemates are seen trying to steal the display items. Hence, Bigg Boss calls everyone in the garden area and says that all of them will be getting a major punishment for breaking the rules.

See promo here-

In the upcoming episode, it will also be seen that Abhijit Bichukale will touch Devoleena’s cheek and says he has a lot of items that he will give to her if she kisses him. Devoleena screams that she will never kiss him and later goes in and shouts at him to not try to cross the line with her. She also tells him to not take advantage of her good behaviour.



