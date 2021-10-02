Bigg Boss 15 contestant: Everything you need to know about Simba Nagpal

Television’s most popular reality show Bigg Boss is back with a brand-new season and fans can hardly keep calm. The 15th season of Bigg Boss will premiere on the small screens tonight, on October 2nd, Saturday. Like every year, this season too, viewers and fans are eager to know the names and faces of contestants who will be seen in the show. One confirmed contestant among many others is model and actor Simba Nagpal. The 25-year-old was seen in popular daily soap Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Audiences got a hint about Simba’s participation in a recent promo, which introduced the actor as ‘Shaktimaan Shikaari’, without revealing his face.

Before you get started with another exciting season of Bigg Boss 15, here’s everything you need to know about contestant Simba Nagpal:

Simba Nagpal was a contestant in popular youth reality shows Roadies and Splitsvilla.

The buzz is that he is currently dating actress and model Monal Jagtani, whom he met on the Rannvijay Singha and hosted dating reality show.

Simba rose to fame with portrayal of Virat Singh on the daily soap Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

A glance at his Instagram grid shows that the actor is quite close to his mother.

Simba Nagpal, who is now a fitness freak, was reportedly a heavy teen who underwent massive physical transformation.

Simba reportedly lost his father at a very young age and has been brought up by a single parent.

Take a look at a few of Simba's Instagram posts:

Apart from Simba Nagpal, other confirmed contestants include Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Umar Riaz, Donal Bisht, Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali, Akasa Singh, and Tejasswi Prakash.

Are you excited to see Simba Nagpal in the show? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Lesser known facts about Kitani Mohabbat Hai fame Karan Kundrra