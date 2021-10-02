Bigg Boss 15 contestant: Family to career; everything about Jay Bhanushali’s life

Bigg Boss is all set to entertain its viewers with a brand-new season and a new batch of contestants. The hosted show will witness the entry of some popular faces from the entertainment industry. Like every season, this year too new twists and surprises including some challenging tasks are in line. While most of the names were already announced, a last-minute entry was confirmed just a day ago. The 36-year-old actor Jay Bhanushali will also be seen on the much-awaited Salman Khan hosted show.

Before you get to witness another exciting season of Bigg Boss; here’s everything you need to know about contestant Jay Bhanushali.

Jay has been a popular TV actor. He was seen in shows like Kayamath, Kyunki Saas Bhu Kabhi Bahu Thi, and Kairi.

The actor also appeared in movies and made his Bollywood debut with Hate story 2.

Lately, Jay was seen hosting popular reality shows Super Dance, Indian Idol 10, Superstar Singer and Dance India Dance, among others.

The TV actor is married to actress Mahhi Vij. The couple made headlines after they won the reality show Nach Baliye Season 5.

Back in 2010, Jay and Mahhi had tied the knot and welcomed their daughter Tara on August 21, 2019.

The couple has been taking care of their foster children Rajveer and Khushi since 2017. The caretaker’s children have been living with the couple since the time of their birth but they have not yet legally adopted the children.

Take a look at Jay Bhanushali's social media posts here:

The 15th season of Bigg Boss will begin tonight, on October 2nd, Saturday. According to several reports, Bigg Boss 15 is likely to continue for 5 months. Are you excited to see Jay Bhanushali on the show? Comment below.