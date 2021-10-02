Bigg Boss 15 contestant: Few lesser known facts about Bigg Boss OTT fame Pratik Sehajpal

India’s favourite controversial reality show Bigg Boss is back with season 15 and it will be more interesting than ever. The show will be hosted by Bollywood star . Among the contestants who have been confirmed for the season, the first one is Pratik Sehajpal. He earlier participated in the digital version of the reality show, i.e. Bigg Boss OTT, which was hosted by and it was streamed online 24X7 on the Voot app. Pratik was one of the finalists of the show, but he walked out of the show with a briefcase of money and got direct entry to Bigg Boss 15. The actor received lot of love and appreciation on the show and it will be interesting to see him add drama in the Salman Khan hosted show. As the show premiers tonight, here are some lesser-known facts about the actor.

1. Pratik Sehajpal is 28-years-old and he hails from Delhi. His father works in a private firm and his sister is a fashion blogger and artist.

2. He completed his education in Delhi and holds a degree in law from Amity Law School.

3. The actor came into the limelight by participating in MTV ‘Love School 3’ in 2018. Pratik Sehajpal also gave an audition for MTV ‘Roadies Xtreme’ in 2018; however, he failed to succeed after not performing in a fitness task.

4. He made his acting debut with Ekta Kapoor’s web show Bebaakee; which starred , Shiv Jyoti Rajput ad Karan Jitwani.

5. He has numerous tattoos on his body. One of his tattoos includes one that says “Maa” in Hindi placed on the left side of his chest, which he describes as where his heart is. Pratik is very close to his mother.

6. Pratik Sehajpal is a fitness enthusiast and has won several bodybuilding and power-lifting competitions. As per reports, Pratik’s favourite actor is Salman Khan.

The celebrities who are participating in Bigg Boss 15 are Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Umar Riaz, Donal Bisht, Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali, Akasa Singh, Tejasswi Prakash, etc.