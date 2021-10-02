Bigg Boss 15 contestant: Here are some lesser known facts about singer Afsana Khan

Singer Afsana Khan is already one of the most talked-about contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Rumors were rife that Afsana has quit before even entering inside the Salman Khan-hosted reality show due to a panic attack. A source previously told Indian Express, “It’s really unfortunate that Afsana had to back out of the show. She is not only a popular name but was also looking forward to this experience. However, health comes first, and given her condition, she was advised to be around loved ones. Bigg Boss is not an easy show and it seems like she wasn’t ready to take up the challenge mentally.”

A source close to the development however recently informed Pinkvilla that Afsana will be participating in the show. The source said, “Afsana Khan decided to enter the house again, and her last minute entry had surprised everyone on the set too. along with the contestants shot for the premiere episode on Thursday night, and all the contestants have already entered the house. The premiere episode shoot went on till midnight, and is packed with entertaining performances and interesting conversations”.

Here are some lesser known facts about Afsana Khan:

Afsana is a very popular name in the Punjabi film and music industry.

Afsana sang one of the biggest songs of the last year titled ‘Titliyan’ which featured Hardy Sandhu and Sargun Mehta.

Afsana was in the news during Bigg Boss 13 for being an active supporter of Shehnaaz Gill.

Popular singer Sidhu Moosewala is a rakhi brother to Afsana.

Afsana started her career in 2012 as a participant in Voice of Punjab season 3.

Some of the other hit songs of Afsana include ‘Dhakka’ and ‘Jani Ve Jani’ amongst others.

Bigg Boss 15 will start airing on 2 October. Some of the other participants of the ‘jungle’ themed show include Jay Bhanushali, Tejasswi Prakash, Akasa Singh, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Donal Bisht, Umar Riaz, Karan Kundra, Simba Nagpal, Vidhi Pandya, Vishal Kotian, Sahil Shroff, Nishant Bhat, Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer.

Also Read| Bigg Boss 15 EXCLUSIVE: Afsana Khan now enters the reality show; Read deets from the premiere episode shoot