Bigg Boss 15 Contestant: Key points to know about Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz

Bigg Boss is one of the most controversial shows on television sets. Now it is back with season 15. The season will be interesting with new unexpected twists. The theme of the show is jungle and the contestants will have to survive with minimum facilities. Among the confirmed contestants of the show, there is actor-model Umar Riaz, who is the brother of Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Asim Riaz. Prior to the grand premiere of the show, here are the things to know about Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz.

Umar Riaz was born and raised in Jammu.

Umar has been fascinated by medicine since his childhood and found his passion as a doctor. He completed his education and got an MBBS degree from the Govt Medical College in Jammu.

He is a senior doctor at Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.

Umar is a fitness freak and keeps his body in shape. He follows a strict diet and attends gym daily to keep fit.

His passion and interest in acting and modelling made him go it. Umar has been a part of music videos alongside popular TV actress Dalljiet Kaur and Bigg Boss 12 fame Saba Khan.

Umar is rumoured to be dating actress Sonal Vengurlekar. She is known for her roles in Yeh Teri Galiyaan, Gupta Brothers, Yeh Hai Chahatein among others.