Bigg Boss 15 contestant Shamita Shetty recalls being trolled after Raj Kundra’s arrest

Shamita Shetty, who is back on yet another season of Bigg Boss, opened about the emotional time she faced during Raj Kundra's arrest. For the unversed, the businessman and husband of actress Shilpa Shetty was arrested for allegedly creating and producing pornographic content.

Just before entering the Salman Khan hosted show, Shamita, spoke to Indian Express and said that her decision to be away from home was a much-thought out one, and it was for her own sanity. The Mohabbatein actor added that her family too felt it was the right decision.

“So I was already offered the show, and I decided to continue with the decision. It was getting really tough for me out here. I was subjected to trolling a lot. And most of it was unnecessary as I had nothing to do with it. My family also thought that it was best to be away and locked in Bigg Boss. It was difficult as we all were going through a lot, and for me, work has always been like therapy. It heals me. And even when this came my way, I had the choice to go and work, and I didn’t want to let it go,” said Shamita.

Before Bigg Boss 15, Shamita also appeared in Bigg Boss OTT. The actress won millions of hearts with her stint in the Karan Johar hosted show. The actress said, “In Bigg Boss OTT, in the first few weeks, I was in mental anguish. It was emotionally very tough for me. I think it will definitely be easier this time.”