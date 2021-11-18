Bigg Boss 15 contestant Shamita Shetty’s mother Sunanda confirms her comeback on the show

Bigg Boss 15 popular contestant Shamita Shetty was recently seen leaving the Bigg Boss 15 house due to some health issues. But there has been confirmation from her side about her comeback on the show. It was recently shown that her luggage was being taken out of the house, which made the fans confused about her coming back. Numerous of her fans took to Twitter as they asked her mother Sunanda if she is coming back.

One of the users on Twitter, said, “Ma'am her luggage is taken out of bb house ....is she coming back or not ??" To this Sunanda replied, "Yes." It was followed by a heart and an evil eye emoji. This came as a ray of hope for the fans, who had been wanting her back. Another user had also asked her the same question, Sunanda tweeted in reply, "She's coming back."

She’s coming back — Sunanda Shetty (@SunandaShetty5) November 17, 2021

On reading Sunanda’s response, another fan wrote, “If Shamita is coming now, Raq should definitely come back too when he’s better. Hope we get a #ShaRa reunion 2.0. They both deserve it & we truly need it. MISSING SHAMITA IN BB15.”

Yes — Sunanda Shetty (@SunandaShetty5) November 17, 2021

In Bigg Boss 15, fans were delighted to see Raqesh enter as a wild card contestant to support his love Shamita. However, Raqesh complained of unbearable pain due to kidney stones due to which, he was taken out of the house and hospitalised for a few days. Later, the actor chose to voluntarily quit the show.

The news left Shamita shattered. But little did she know that her health would also go for a toss. Right after Raqesh, she was also taken out of the house. But now, she is all set to make her comeback.



Also read- Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan calls out Vishal Kotian for manipulating Shamita Shetty