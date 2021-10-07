Bigg Boss 15 contestant Simba Nagpal on his fitness aspiration Salman Khan: Would love to take some tips

Hosted by superstar , the latest season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss has begun and one of the most talked-about contestants on the show is Simba Nagpal. In a recent chat with Indian Express, Simba spoke about entering the Bigg Boss house and said, “I think life has given me a second chance to reach out to people and show who the real Simba is”. He further added, “Apart from popularity, it has also brought alive the actor in me. And that I think will help me most in the show. I will never fake and I can even figure out if people are acting around me.”

Speaking about the winners of the last season, Simba said, “While I haven’t followed the show much, I loved how Rubina managed to win last season. She was completely herself, just like she is with all of us on set. She is cute yet very straightforward. As for Kamya, she was amazing when it came to tasks. And apart from them, I loved Sidharth Shukla’s performance in season 13. Even if he was sitting in a crowd, I think he would always have the limelight on him. Sitting like a king, a lion among a pack of wolves.”

Simba further spoke about Salman Khan being a fitness icon and said, “Bhai has brought the bodybuilding trend in the country. Given I am also quite a fitness freak, I would love to take some tips and advice from him. And if everything goes well, I would love to even work out with him.”