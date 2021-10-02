Bigg Boss 15 contestant: Who is Shamita Shetty? Find out here

Who isn’t excited about Bigg Boss' next season? The reality show is set to go on air tonight and the fans can’t keep calm about it. This year, you can expect new twists and surprises including some daring tasks in the house. As the show is all set to begin, several names have been confirmed. One of the participants is Shamita Shetty. Before this, the 42-year-old actress Shamita appeared in Bigg Boss OTT and managed to win millions of hearts with her stint in the hosted show.

Now, before you begin watching her on the show, here’s everything you need to know about Shamita Shetty.

Shamita Shetty is the sister of popular Bollywood actress .

The actress entered showbiz in 2000 with the superhit film ‘Mohabbatein’ starring Amitabh Bachchan and . Shamita had garnered appreciation for her performance in the movie. Not only this, she won an award for Best Debut of the year.

It was the famous fashion designer Manish Malhotra who suggested she make a career in acting.

Shamita holds a degree in Commerce and also has a diploma in fashion designing.

Both Shamita and Shilpa also appeared together on-screen. The sisters were seen in the 2005 release ‘Fareb’.

Shamita also worked in Telegu movies.

Bigg Boss OTT was not her first experience with the reality show. She also participated in ‘Bigg Boss 3’, ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8’ and ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 9’.

On the Bigg Boss OTT, her relationship with Raqesh Bapat made headlines.

The actress was most recently seen in the 2020 film ‘The Tenant’ and a web series titled ‘Black widows’.

Are you excited to see Shamita Shetty once again on the show? Let us know in the comment section.