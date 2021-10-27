Bigg Boss 15: Contestants cross all the limits for the captaincy tasks; Watch Video

The Bigg Boss 15 house has been witnessing a lot of action and fights in the house. The contestants are often seen fighting and at loggerheads at work. The contestants will be now seen competing for the captaincy task for the upcoming week. In the recent promo of the show, the contestants are seen leaving no stone unturned to win the tasks.

As per the latest promo of the show, the contestants are seen going all the way for the task. They are divided into two teams. Team A comprises Umar, Vishal, Ishaan, Akasa, Jay and Afsana. Team B includes Pratik, Nishant, Tejasswi, Miesha, Simba, and Rajiv. Contestants Karan Kundrra and Shamita Shetty are the sanchalak of the task. All six contestants have to stand or sit on letters and the opposite team will try their best to remove them from the letters. The opponents are seen putting powder on the face of contestants, ice on them and even applying lipstick for making them come out of the letter. The actions are even hurting the contestants but it is seen that the sanchalaks Karan Kundrra and Shamita Shetty are unaffected as they did not stop anyone.

See promo here:

In the previous episode, it was seen that Tejasswi Prakash had accidentally inhaled the powder and she was coughing incessantly. When the intensity of coughing increased, Karan Kundrra picked her up in his arms and took her for medical care. Tejasswi later revealed that she was acting, so that the housemates inside the house will come out and her team will win the task.



