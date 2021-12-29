Bigg Boss 15: Contestants face torture inside a box during task; Rakhi warns Devoleena to not take revenge

The upcoming episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 will be full of entertainment. An announcement was made by Bigg Boss in the previous episode that there will be a mid-week eviction as the previous task was dismissed by the actions of housemates. The contestants will now have to give their best in the tasks to save themselves from elimination. The housemates will be seen using various tactics to not let others win.

In the recent promo, it was seen that the contestants will be told that the upcoming task is about timing and only the ones who will pass will be safe. The contestants will have to sit inside a box in the garden area, and others will have to take efforts to ensure that they come out of the box. The housemates are seen throwing water, spices, eggs, etc. Pratik is seen putting a stick inside the box and Shamita Shetty puts perfume inside. As Devoleena throws water in the box through the holes, Rakhi comments, “Tum jallaad ban rahi ho. You are taking personal revenge” and warns her against doing that. Umar is seen sitting with Rashami Desai as he tells others to go easy.

In the episode, the contestants will be seen using different methods to make others come out of the box. After the task, the timing of the contestants in the box will be determine who will be eliminated from the house in the mid-week evictions.



