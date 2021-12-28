Bigg Boss 15: Contestants shocked due to mid week elimination announced as a punishment

In the previous weekend ka vaar episode, the contestants were highly relieved as the host announced that there will be no eliminations. But the recent developments have brought a shocking announcement for the contestants. In the promo of the episode, there is an announcement that there will be a mid-week eviction in the house as a result of the housemates flouting the rules and getting the tasks dismissed.

In the recent episodes, it was seen that the contestants were competing for the ticket to finale. Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rakhi Sawant were seen making plans to get the task dismissed for all. The contestants had also got other tasks dismissed due to their actions. As a result of this, the contestants will now have to face a major consequence. The contestants will get a shocking news of the mid week evictions. Everyone is seen tensed as they have no clue who may get eliminated.

See promo here:

The recent weekend ka vaar episode was a full of entertainment. Nora Fatehi and singer Guru Randhawa had entered the Bigg Boss 15 house for giving the Christmas gifts. The contestants were seen enjoying their presence and Karan Kundrra was seen proposing to Tejasswi Prakash. There was also special visit of Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakul for the promotion of their movie, ‘Jersey’. They also made the contestants play games. They were seen dancing with the host Salman Khan on popular track from the movie.



Also read- Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant asks Karan Kundrra to marry Tejasswi Prakash