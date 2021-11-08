Bigg Boss 15: Contestants suffer as Shamita Shetty & Afsana Khan break the house rules

In the previous episodes of the show Bigg Boss 15, contestants had to face a major punishment as they had broken house rules. It had led to elimination of two contestants. But the contestants are not much affected by the warnings and punishments. In the recent promo of the show, they all are seen getting punished due to the actions of Shamita Shetty and Afsana Khan.

In the recent promo of the show, it is seen that Bigg Boss makes an announcement that Shamita Shetty has been speaking English in the house even after warnings. He also said that Afsana Khan has been found sleeping after being told not to do so. Hence, as a punishment, the food supply has been stopped for all the contestants. This makes everyone angry at them. Jay Bhanushali is seen saying in anger that how will everyone spend the week with just one packet of wheat flour. Shamita Shetty walks off in anger and says, “Take all my food, remove me from the game. Lets do it like this.”

Even Afsana Khan was also seen flipping out on being accused of sleeping. She said I had not slept and I am not alone in this. She says that she does not want to be in the house. Neha Bhasin and others are seen trying to control her and making her calm down.

See post here: Click

In the upcoming episodes of the show, Jay Bhanushali and Vishal Kotian will also be seen engaging in a huge fight. There will be a spat between them as they break their friendship in the house.



Also read- Bigg Boss 15: Moose Jattana, Shefali Jariwala & others point fingers at BB for bringing Shamita Shetty’s ally