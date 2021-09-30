Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash to Akasa Singh; Contestants who will be seen in Salman Khan's show

With just two days left for Bigg Boss 15 to hit the television screens, netizens are brimming with excitement. Fans are eagerly waiting for the show to start. The promos are already out and has revealed that this time, the theme is ‘Jungle Mein Sankat’. That means contestants have to face a lot of problems this season. Well, the other details are kept under wraps, but the promo has also revealed veteran actress ’s voice. Well, the time only will tell whether she will be part of the full show or not.

Till now, many celebrities' names have cropped up but none have been confirmed. The makers have not announced the final confirmed list. However, promos are now being released. Voot Select confirmed that popular actor Tejasswi Prakash and singer Akasa Singh will be among the contestants who will get locked inside the house. In the promo, Akasa is seen grooving on her song “Naagin”; Tejasswi shows off her moves on “Pani Pani”. The show will start on October 2 on Colors channel and it is rumoured that it will go on for five months.

The rumoured contestants' names are Tejasswi Prakash, Akasa Singh, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Donal Bisht, Umar Riaz, Karan Kundra, Simba Nagpal, Vidhi Pandya, Vishal Kotian, Sahil Shroff, Nishant Bhat, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Miesha Iyer. But still, an official confirmation is awaited.

Recently, TOI reported that Afsana Khan had backed out from the show as she was facing anxiety issues. But then again reports started coming in that she has returned and will be seen in the show.

