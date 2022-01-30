Bigg Boss 15: Couples Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat, Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash to perform at Grand Finale

Controversial show Bigg Boss 15 has been entertaining audiences for months now and today, finally the makers will be announcing the winner. Well, fans are already guessing the name. The Grand Finale event has been going on two days—January 29 and 30. For the finale, contestants are already geared up to perform on the stage. Keeping up with it, lovebirds Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, and Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash will also be performing. The makers have shared the promo on the social handle.

The promo opens with Raqesh, dressed in multi colour kurta, and Shamita dancing on the song ‘Sami Sami’ from the film Pushpa. Both are looking very adorable while performing. In the next scene, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi were seen performing on the song ‘Kithe chaliye’. Both are wearing red colour attire. Well, throughout this season the couple has been entertaining fans a lot. They fought but still managed to stay together. The trends say that Karan will be lifting the trophy this year but there is no confirmation on this.

The video is captioned as "Bigg Boss ke cute couples #ShaRa aur #TejRan aa rahe hai aaj dene ek amazing performance. Don’t miss out the spectacular #BB15GrandFinale tonight at 8PM & 10.30PM only on #ColorsTV. #BB15 #BiggBoss @voot.”

Watch the promo here:

It is reported that Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday will be seen at the finale. They will be promoting their upcoming film ‘Gehraiyaan’. Till now, Rashami Desai has been eliminated from the finale.

