Bigg Boss 15: Date, Time, Prize Money, and what more to expect from the Grand Finale

The much-awaited Bigg Boss 15 grand finale is all set to take place this weekend i.e January 29 and 30. The show has been trending a lot on social media. The contestants are putting their best performance to lift the trophy. Post last week's elimination of Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale, the final contestants of Big Boss 15 are Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rakhi Sawant, Nishant Bhat, Rashami Desai, and Pratik Sehajpal. It will be very interesting to see who will win the show.

Earlier in the day, Shweta Tiwari, Gautam Gulati, Gauahar Khan, Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh were spotted at the set of Bigg Boss 15. They are shooting for the grand finale. This season Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash became the talk of the town. They confessed their love for each other on the show. Even Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh also entertained the audience a lot. However, Salman Khan was seen scolding him for misbehaviour. Meanwhile, in case you are excited to know which one of them is going to take home the Big Boss 15 trophy this year, check all details such as date, time, prize money, and more.

Where to watch the show:

Viewers can watch the grand finale on Voot Select at 8:00 pm on the above-mentioned date.

Prize Money:

The prize money of Big Boss 15 has not been revealed yet but reports suggest that contestants shall be able to add Rs 6 lakh to their prize money, once they answer RJ Karan and RJ Palak's questions in the finale.

Shehnaaz Gill’s tribute to Siddharth Shukla:

This season, the viewers will also see a tribute to Sidharth Shukla by his close friend Shehnaaz Gill.

Live audience:

The controversial reality show is all set to witness the live audience entering the house. The fate of all the seven contestants in the house will be decided by the live audience.

