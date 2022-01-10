Bigg Boss 15: Debina Bonnerjee 'thrilled' after Salman Khan says he wishes to see her next season

Television actress Debina Bonnerjee is among the most talented and beautiful ones in the industry. She has been part of the industry for a long time now. The actress recently got the chance to meet the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on the sets of his reality show Bigg Boss 15. On the family weekend special episode, she had graced the show for first time. She was accompanied by 6 other celebs and all of them had come to support their favourite contestants.

Debina Bonnerjee also came to the show to extend her support to her favourites Rashami Desai and Pratik Sehajpal. While she shares a good bond with Rashami, but for Pratik, she mainly appreciated his game in Bigg Boss 15. She was also very excited to meet Salman Khan.

She shared about her experience with Etimes TV, “I was thrilled and excited to visit as this was my first ever experience. It was a very nice and a very different experience for me. I'm rooting for Rashami and Pratik whom I don't know personally but I quite like his game and I know they both are equally strong and playing fairly in the game."

Talking about her experience of meeting the host, she said, “I was ecstatic to meet Salman sir; he was sweet and humble, and on top of that, he expressed interest in seeing me in the 'Big Boss' house next season, which made my day. And I'm looking forward to seeing him again soon.”

The actress had entered the house of on the weekend Ka Vaar episode along with Divya Agarawal, Vishal Singh, Neha Bhasin, Rahul Mahajan, Kashmera Shah and Geeta Kapur.



