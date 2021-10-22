Bigg Boss 15: With the declaration of last day of jungle, contestants get into huge dilemma over prize money

Bigg Boss 15 has become a house of surprises with new twists and turns in the show every day. The contestants can never be assured of their stay in the house. In the recent episodes of the show, it was seen that all the gharwasis had to move to the jungle because of the punishment by Bigg Boss. There were also some surprise eliminations in the middle of the week and now the junglewasis have got the biggest surprise. The new promo of the show reveals that the jungle is shutting down and the contestants will have to make a tough choice.

As per the new promo of the show, it is seen that Vishwasuntree tells the junglewasis that it is the last day of the jungle and it will be shutting down. The contestants are given a choice that they either give up Rs 25 lakh prize money and go inside the house or they will have to leave the house. This leaves everyone worried. Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra and others get tense. Jay Bhanushali is seen sitting alone as he says that he cannot leave the prize money. He is seen disrupting the contestants from completing the task as he says he will not let anyone complete the task.

See promo here:

With the jungle closing down, all the contestants are in a dilemma. They are seen working diligently for the task as they want to gain entry into the house. It will be seen in the upcoming episode who gets entry inside the house and who will have to leave.



