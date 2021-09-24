Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Arti Singh snapped en route to jungle for conducting activities; PIC

The promotions for the upcoming reality show Bigg Boss 15 are going on in full swing. The ex-contestants of the show Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Arti Singh are seen conducting activities with the press members. In the recent snaps, the press reporters are seen going inside the jungle in a jeep. As per the reports, the contestants will be seen conducting activities in the jungle. The theme for the upcoming season of the show Bigg Boss 15 is the jungle, hence, it will be interesting to find out what’s in store for contestants.

In the pictures, it is seen that Devoleena is seated in an open jeep which is moving towards the jungle. Arti Singh is seen seated at the rear end of it. She has worn a brown jacket along with red stylish sunglasses. The two actresses have been leading the press conference as they divided them into teams and conducted some jungle-based tasks. The media is also seen having fun as they actively engage in the tasks in the jungles of Nagpur.

See pictures here-