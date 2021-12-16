Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Nishant Bhat get into an ugly fight; Here's why

The recent episode of Bigg Boss 15 saw a heated argument between friends Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Nishant Bhat. The ugly fight between them started when Tejasswi and Devoleena were seated in a garden area and the former told Nishant, Pratik and Shamita were saying that Devoleena did not want to get nominated. To clarify this Devoleena walks inside and talks to Nishant. She tells him that she wanted to go down but Rakhi didn't accept it. “Don’t say I was not ready to nominate myself. You don’t deserve my friendship,” shouted Devoleena.

Both Nishant and Devoleena used cuss words against each other and in no time their fight turned ugly and the contestants had to intervene. Devoleena called Nishant a 'dhokebaaz' (betrayer) and said he isn't worth being anyone's friend and lacks courage. Devoleena, who kept shouting, received a similar response from Nishant in return. Nishant calls her 'fake'.

Then Nishant indirectly pointed out at Tejasswi and says she has created this fight between them. "You don't have brains, do something new, ye bachho vali harkatein kahin aur dikhana, chillake baat mat kar, baat karne ki tameez nahi hai tujh mein," angry Nishant said.

Later, Devoleena started crying and Rashami went to console her. Tejasswi, who was also there, tried to say something about the previous task, however, was interrupted by Nishant who said, "Teja ko kuch pata nahi. You are a joke in the name of friendship."

Later, Ritesh tries to explain to Nishant that Devoleena considers him to be her friend, and thus she said things in anger, however, Nishant says that he won't take verbal abuse at any cost.

