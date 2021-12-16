Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai bring late Sidharth Shukla’s name in fight; Fans react

Late Sidharth Shukla was one of the of the most popular actors of the television sector and Bigg Boss 13. The actor’s name is often remembered on various occasions by Bigg Boss contestants and the host Salman Khan. But in the recent episode, the contestants were seen dragging his name in a fight, creating unrest among his fans on social media.

In the recent episode, it was seen that Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai, who are good friends, turned against each other. They are seen fighting and the duo indirectly took late Sidharth Shukla’s name. Devoleena said that Rashami targeted him and picked up fights with him in Bigg Boss 13, and is now doing the same with her. She said, “Harkaton se baaz aa jao Rashami. Jo tum kar chuki ho na gandagi, vohi gandagi tum mere sath mat karo. Ek ke sath tum tabhi kaar chuki thi, now you’re trying to do it with me.”

Rashami was hurt by this and expressed it to Shamita Shetty. She was seen telling the latter that what Devoleena said wasn’t required because Sidharth is no more. She also stated that Devoleena did the same thing with him in season 13 and so she should not say such things on camera in this season.

Fans of the show did not like the contestants using Sidharth Shukla’s name for their game and reacted on Twitter.

A user wrote, “#devoleenabhatacharjee was also part of bullyign #sidharthshukla I like devoleena but she should not just blame #rashamidesai devoleena was also nasty with him and many others in bb13 she has changed now but she also was not a saint back then #tejran”.

Another tweet read as, "What is this OMG so shoked seeing #RashmiDesai #DevoleenaBhatacharjee fight, Devo said about season 13 indirectly about #SiddharthShukla Wow bestie devo Isn't she is trying to get symphty from sid fans If u have that much softness for him then why u didn't support him before.”

For the unversed, Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai shared a bitter-sweet relationship during Bigg Boss 13.



