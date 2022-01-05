Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Tejasswi Prakash get into a fight over kitchen duties

In the upcoming episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 15, the non-VIP contestants will be seen finding faults in one another for winning the debate. Bigg Boss will be organizing a new task in which the contestants will have to prove their worth to the VIP members. In the promo of the episode, the contestants Devoleena and Tejasswi will be pitted against each other, where the former complaints about the inefficiency of Tejasswi over toilet duties.

In the episode, the contestants Devoleena and Tejasswi will be seen in a war of words as they will try to win the debate. Devoleena says, “Bathroom has been dirty since Tejasswi has got the bathroom duties”. Tejasswi retaliates that she cannot keep count of who does what in the washroom. Devoleena says earlier it was not the case and even Karan Kundrra kept the washroom clean. She comments on Tejasswi, “Jo khud hygienic nahi hai vo dusro ko kya hygienic rkhegi”. This offends Tejasswi and hinting towards Devoleena, she says, “Jisne kabhi toilet saaf nahi kia hai vo hygiene ki baat na hi kare”. Rakhi Sawant says to Karan Kundrra, “Tejasswi ka kafi dino se dimaag thikane pe nahi hai.”

In the recent episode, a huge showdown was seen between Tejasswi and Karan, where the two of them were seen cursing each other. Tejasswi was very hurt by Karan’s behaviour and his words, due to which she was later seen crying in front of Nishant Bhat.



