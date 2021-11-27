Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee calls Shamita Shetty double faced; Here's how latter reacts

Today, Bigg Boss is one of the most-watched shows on the small screen and it is so for the right reasons. The unique show and its entertaining contestants keep the audience glued to their TVs. Recently, Rakhi Sawant made a wildcard entry and also welcomed her husband for the first time on the nation TV on Bigg Boss season 15. Now, the Weekend ka Vaar promo is here, and mind you, it is quite intense with a lot of things happening. The highlight of the teaser is Devoleena and Shamita’s face-off.

The teaser starts off with Devoleena accusingly telling Salman about her new housemates’ double face. “Cover up kar liya hair khudko, darrte hai ki pata nahi bahaar unko log raise judge karenge. Toh much waha pe unnka woh douglapan dikhta hain (She has covered herself up and is scared of how other people might judge outside. Thus, I can see her hypocrisy in this)” To this, a clip of a teary Shamita is shown. Then the teaser takes an intense turn when Salman cuts Tejasswi and tells them that he is unhappy with all the contestants. “You guys do not stand a chance,” he asserts. The scene fades into the weekend’s activities at the house where we can see Shamita giving a strong response to Devoleena and what she said earlier. “Aate hi inhone mujhe judge kardia, mujhe dougla bola jaata hain I have a problem with that.” She exclaimed. The scene ended with a shot of Devoleena’s face, stern and ready to fight at any point.

Check the promo here:

So guys here's the latest promo of tomorrow's Weekend Ka Vaar. It seems quite interesting and powerful. Excited!!#KaranKundrra #BiggBoss15 pic.twitter.com/InVA7rYptH — Avinash (@Avinashxtweets) November 26, 2021

The teaser promises the fans a lot of drama and entertainment this week. In other news, Neha Dhupia is to visit the Bigg Boss sets soon, with the task of rattling the contestants with provocative questions.

