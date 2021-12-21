Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee expresses her feelings to Pratik Sehajpal: I got attracted towards you

Bigg Boss 15 is experiencing high drama, fights, love, and controversies. In the recent episode, Devoleena Bhattacharjee expressed her feelings for co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal inside the house. She sat with him in the garden area and opened up about feeling attracted towards him. Devoleena confesses her feelings and said, "I don't know how you will take it. Yes, I got attracted towards you."

Devoleena goes on and praises Pratik for his passion for the game. She further explains how her statement about liking him was taken in the wrong way by all initially, however, she gradually got attracted towards him. After hearing her feelings, Pratik blushes.

Meanwhile, Abhijeet Bichukale is seen discussing the game plan with Rakhi Sawant. He tells Rakhi, “Devoleena was using me, everybody saw that. She was using jiju (Ritesh), he got evicted. She was also using you by giving pappi and all. Now I will use her.”

Rakhi asks Abhijeet how will he target her, to which he replies that he has planned it all. Rakhi further asks Abhijeet, “Tumko bohot pasand hai na woh? Pata chalta hai dada aapke har shabd mein woh hai. Lekin Devo Pratik ke andar ghus rahi hai. Usko poore ghar mein koi nahi milega chalega bass usko Pratik chahiye.(Devoleena can do without anything but Pratik. She always needs him).” Abhijeet says, “I don’t care. I only care about trophy. She can live with Pratik and I'll keep the trophy."

