Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee feels THIS contestant has ‘split-personality’; Find out

Bigg Boss 15 is gradually approaching the finale week, and the high-octane drama and entertainment is only increasing each day. And the latest episode was no different. In the recent episode, we see that Abhijit Bichukale and Devoleena Bhattacharjee have a conversation yet again, after the former lashed out at him the previous day. Abhijit tells her that their friendship should be successful, and outlast other affairs in the show. Listening to this, Devoleena says that she feels Abhijit has a split personality.

Abhijit reacts to this and says, “I’m not split”. He further asks her why she sent back the lehenga, which he had asked her to wear. Devoleena replies that it was with her for 2 weeks and she didn’t wear it, so she sent it back. Abhijit, asks her not to do so. A few moments later, Devoleena narrates this incident in front of Shamita, Rajiv, Rakhi, Ritesh, and Pratik in the bedroom. Devoleena says that she is in real shock as Abhijit believes she sent back the lehenga he asked her to wear because of their argument the last day. Shamita tells Devoleena that she is a strong woman and should raise her voice at the right place, and ask Abhijit to not talk to her.

Adding on, Devoleena further says Abhijit was sending her air kisses during the last task, which irritated her. However, she says, that she didn’t bring it up as there was a lot of heated arguments going on in the first place. Devoleena maintains that the fact that Abhijit believes she smokes for him, or sent the lehenga back because of him is scaring her. Meanwhile, Pratik goes and explains to Abhijit that he’s wrong and should maintain distance from Devoleena.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Abhijeet Bichukale asks Devoleena Bhattacharjee for a kiss; Latter loses cool