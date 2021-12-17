Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee gets upset after Abhijit Bichukale comments on their friendship

In the previous episodes of the reality show Bigg Boss 15, it was seen that Abhijit Bichukale crossed his limits while joking with Devoleena Bhattacharjee. This situation had created a chaos in the house as some contestants stood with her and some went against her. Devoleena was also seen shouting at Abhijit for taking advantage of her good nature. In the recent promo of the show, they are seen indulging in a fight again as Abhijit is seen commenting on the friendship of Devoleena.

In the promo, it is seen that the contestants are all dressed up for the weekend episode. Abhijit Bichukale comments on Devoleena that she has been fair on her part for maintaining friendship with him. This enrages her and she charges towards him. She shouts at him, “If you say a word about my friendship, I will hit you with a slipper.” Other contestants are seen trying to control her and calm her down.

See promo here:

In the recent episode, it was seen that Abhijit joked with Devoleena asking her to kiss him on the cheek to get all the stolen items. The actress was enraged by his comment. Tejasswi Prakash comes to her support and pushes Abhjjit in anger. Pratik Sehajpal also supports Devoleena and tells Abhijit to stay in his limits. Shamita Shetty was seen lashing out at Tejasswi Prakash over the issue, as the former said Devoleena should have reacted immediately and not later.



