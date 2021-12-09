Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee lashes out at Abhijit Bichukale, later apologises

Today’s episode begins with the ‘Ring Of Ticket To Finale Task’ which will help one VIP contestant among Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Abhijit Bichukale, Rakhi Sawant, and her husband Ritesh to get direct entry into the finale week. In the first round, Tejasswi Prakash wins the task as her bag was the heaviest. However, Devoleena disqualifies her claiming the Nishant Bhat, who was carrying Devoleena’s bag was not cycling properly. While all the Non-VIPs tell them that they are being silly as this way they won’t get the chance to enter into finale week and lose their money as well, however, the VIPs remain adamant in their decision.

Later on, Bigg Boss announces that while the decision of the VIPs will be respected, they still lose 10 lakhs from their remaining prize money. Moreover, since the Non-VIPS did not get the opportunity to negotiate which VIP member to eliminate in that round, the VIPs will have to come to a decision based on majority or mutual agreement. Abhijit Bichukale says that he does not want to take anybody’s name and is okay with whatever the others decide. Devoleena, Rashmi, Rakhi, and Ritesh take Abhijit’s name, because of which, he gets eliminated from the game and loses the chance to win Ticket To Finale.

After a few moments, while everybody awaits the starting of the next round in the garden area, Abhijit claims that Devoleena never takes a stand for him. This irks an already irritated Devoleena as she had to bear the brunt of the Non-VIPs poking fun at her after her earlier decision. Abhijit’s comment angers Devoleena and she charges towards him and says that it was a collective decision and not hers alone. Moreover, she also says that it was he was thinking of back-stabbing Rashami, and not her. Abhijit replies saying Devoleena and Rashami have plotted this together. Hearing this, Devoleena curses at Abhijit while Rashami takes her away.

Later on, Devoleena breaks down and tells Rashami that she respects Abhijit and although she doesn’t like some of the things he says, she still respects him. She also tells Rashami that she has been feeling very bad about using abusive language for Abhijit. A few moments later, Devoleena goes to Abhijit and apologises to him. He tells her that she’s a good actress and asks her if her tears are real. He also tells Devoleena that she has hurt him.