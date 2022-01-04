Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee locks herself in the washroom after a massive fight with THIS contestant

Bigg Boss 15 is heading towards the finale and the competition is getting intense in the house. The show has grabbed all the eyeballs due to endless fights, dramas, and controversies. In the latest episode, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale once again had a verbal spat. The fight soon took a nasty turn and Bigg Boss had to intervene.

During tonight’s episode, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, and Abhijeet were competing in a task. After Abhijeet gets evicted from the task, he starts saying mean things to Pratik. However, the latter doesn't give any reaction. Devoleena warn Abhijeet and shout at him. During the break, Pratik said that Abhijeet is making remarks like he tastes Shamita's Sh** whenever her stomach is upset. Abhijeet shouts during the tasks and tells Pratik 'Agar tu ek baap ki aulad hai na mujhe haanth lagake dikha'. However, Pratik again doesn't give any reaction and sits still.

Later, after the task, Devoleena loses her calm at Abhijeet. This makes the latter angry too and he ends up calling Devoleena ‘beech ki bandari’. They both abuse each other, and then pick metal water bottles to hit each other. Umar, Nishant, and Pratik intervene to stop their fight. Bigg Boss also intervenes and asks Abhijeet to stay inside the bedroom area, and asks Devoleena to go outside.

Devoleena goes and locks herself in the washroom. When she starts breaking things, Bigg Boss asks Pratik to stop her. All the contestants rush to the washroom area to stop Devoleena.