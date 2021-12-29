Bigg Boss 15: Is Devoleena Bhattacharjee in love with Pratik Sehajpal?

Bigg Boss 15 is nearing its grand finale and the reality show has been high on its entertainment and drama quotient the past few weeks. While the fights and arguments between contestants have been a constant this season, what was seen changing every two days were the relationships and dynamics among people. Speaking of which, in the latest episode, Abhijeet Bichukale tells Devoleena Bhattacharjee that she is in love with Pratik Sehajpal.

Yes, you read that right! In tonight’s Bigg Boss 15 episode, it was seen that Abhijeet Bichukale tells Devoleena that she will now choose Pratik over him. Devoleena clarifies that Pratik is her friend, but Abhijeet tells her that it’s much more than friendship. Abhijeet tells her that she is in love with Pratik Sehajpal, and not with him as he is married. Devoleena is surprised to hear this. He further goes on to say that if he was not married, Devoleena would have been with him.

Abhijeet then says that if they had been together, he would not have even looked at other women. He mentions Shamita Shetty as an example and says that he had complimented her a lot in the beginning, but Shamita did not get it.

In a recent episode, Devoleena had confessed to Pratik that although initially, she liked him only as a contestant in the show, and appreciated his passion for the game, she started getting attracted towards him gradually. Hearing this, Pratik feels shy, and later on, he tells Nishant that it requires guts to say this on national television.

