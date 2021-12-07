Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee opens up about her past with Ritesh

In today’s episode of Bigg Boss 15, the audience witnessed a fight between Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh. Wondering what led to a clash between husband and wife? It so happened as Devoleena poured her heart out to Ritesh where she had a breakdown remembering her past relationship. Devoleena was heard telling Ritesh that it was a beautiful phase and she always wanted to get married early. “I wanted to get married soon and have children but I had responsibilities. I had emotional baggage, there are times when you need someone to take care but I wasted a beautiful phase. This I couldn’t trust nice people,” said Devoolena.

Later, Rakhi Sawant asked Ritesh as to why he got emotional while speaking to Devoleena. In his reply, Ritesh stated that Devoleena was talking about her past and it made him emotional. Not convinced with his reply, Rakhi said if he continues to get emotional like this, everyone will play with him, and he'll become an easy target for all the contestants. Rakhi was further heard saying that Ritesh will come running towards her when the contestants bluff him.

"Tumko sab thaali mein saja hua mila, isliye kadr nahin hai (You've got everything served on a platter),” said Rakhi. Ritesh got furious and got off his bed and asked Rakhi to stay within her limits. He said, “Behave like a contestant and don’t cross the line.” He adds, “Don’t try to teach me.”